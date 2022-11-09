The Minister of Food and Agriculture has reiterated plans by the Akufo-Addo government to sell cheaper foodstuffs

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto made this known when he appeared before parliament to answer a question standing in his name

He also added that a total of 1.65 million farmers have so far benefitted from the government's planting for food & jobs initiative launched in 2017

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Agric Ministry has reiterated its plans to ensure cheaper foodstuffs reach the consuming Ghanaian public.

According to the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the government is committed to ensuring that cheaper food is easily accessible to most Ghanaians.

Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto Image Credit: @FarmersApprenticeGhana

Source: Facebook

Appearing before parliament on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Dr Afriyie Akoto outlined moves to cart the food from the rural areas to Accra in a bid to deal with rising food inflation.

"Food accessibility in Ghana has been less than satisfactory in recent times, the price hikes of food commodities in urban areas, especially in Accra, is creating an enormous assertion that food has become inaccessible."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto: 1.65 Million Farmers Have Benefited From PFJ Programme

The Minister also revealed that a total of 1.65 million farmers have benefitted from the government's planting for food & jobs programme since its launch in 2017.

He added that growth in food crops shot up from 2.2% in 2017 to 8.9% in 2021, saying food accessibility is "more than satisfactory" in the country.

Dr Akoto Afriyie further defended the government's intervention in the last five years through the PFJ initiative, which has created a robust capacity in the food sub-sector, thus creating sufficient food to feed the country.

Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie: Agric Minister Unveils Plans By Ministry To Sell Foodstuffs At Cheaper Prices In Accra

The Agric Ministry last week announced its intentions to sell foodstuffs to consumers at a very cheap rate.

The initiative will see the ministry's premises being converted into a makeshift market to serve the public.

World Bank: Ghana Ranks 1st With Highest Food Inflation Of 122% In Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the World Bank had named Ghana the country with the highest food prices in Africa.

According to the World Bank's October 2022 Africa Pulse report, the Food Price Index reported in sub-Saharan Africa said the country's sharp prices are mainly due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, which has led to steep increments in food.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh