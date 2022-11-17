The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has admitted that it made an error about a travel warning to Abuja, Nigeria

The ministry said its travel advisory warning Ghanaians about non-essential travel to the Nigerian capital was not founded on credible intelligence

The ministry has issued an apology for any inconvenience the false travel advisory may have caused the travelling public

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a rare occurrence, Ghana's foreign affairs ministry has made a quick U-turn about a travel advisory that warned citizens about an imminent terrorist attack in Abuja, Nigeria.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway is minister for foreign affairs. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

The travel advisory from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration dated Wednesday, November 17, 2022, had warned Ghanaians to avoid non-essential travel to Abuja over the following reasons:

"...unpredictable security situation in the city, and a high danger of terrorism, criminality, intercommunal conflict, armed attacks and kidnappings."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, in another release later that same day, the ministry explained that there is no such threat in Ghana's sister nation.

"The ministry is not aware of any threats targeted at Ghanaians who continue to live in harmony with their Nigerian brothers and sisters.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration regrets any inconvenience this may have caused the travelling public," the retraction statement apologised.

The incident has been condemned by some Ghanaians on social media.

@ekow.quandzie took to Facebook to slam the ministry over the goof.

"It's becoming very embarrassing," he posted.

Former presidential staffer Stan Xoese Dogbe also took to Facebook to criticise the foreign affair's retraction of the statement.

"Liars!

"When I read that original statement and the careless and undiplomatic language used, I knew Nigeria will come after Ghana for those heavily conclusive statements made about our sister nation. This ‘unauthorized’ hogwash is just how not to do PR, Mr. Ghana Govt!! What is the definition of unauthorized in this case?

"A statement that was sent to the Ministry of Information and it posted on its Social Media handles is now unauthorized? And it came with the Ministry’s seal???

"Abaaa!!!!"

Meanwhile, other countries have issued similar travel warnings about travels to Nigeria recently.

United States of America on October 23, 2022, issued a travel warning to its citizens in Nigeria and those yet to travel to travel there to avoid the Nigerian capital if possible.

United Kingdom also issued a similar alert on October 26.

The UK warned its citizens about increased threat of terrorist attacks the Nigerian capital.

Terrorist Attack: Ghana Government Official Raises Alarm, Says Threat Is Real

In separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that Deputy Minister for Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu cautioned the Ghanaian public in May 2022 to be vigilant as the threat of terrorist attack was imminent.

The deputy minister cited recent attacks on all of Ghana's neighbours as a major source of concern for the country.

The top government official's worries follow independent reports about the activities of terrorist groups that also warn Ghana faces a real threat.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh