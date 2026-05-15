The government of Ghana has declared Wednesday, May 27 2026, as a public holiday for Eid-ul-Adha celebrations

Unlike the Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations, when Ghanaians enjoyed two days, the Eid-Ul-Adha holiday is only one day

Ghanaians on social media shared varied reactions, from support for the holidays to concerns about excessive celebrations

The Ministry of Interior has declared Wednesday, May 27, 2026, a public holiday to allow Muslims in the country to celebrate Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha, which is also referred to as the festival of sacrifice, is one of the most important festivals in the Muslim calendar.

The government of Ghana declares May 27, 2026, as a public holiday to celebrate Eid al-Adha. Photo credit: @mintergh

Source: Facebook

The festival remembers the Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son when God ordered him to.

In a statement signed by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, he stated that all Ghanaians and other citizens in the country are expected to observe the day as such.

"The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 27th May 2026, marks Eid-Ul-Adha, which is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country."

The press statement was issued on Friday, May 15, 2026.

Read the Facebook post below:

Public holiday announcement stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the Interior Ministry's press statement. Some asked why the holiday was not moved to Friday as has been done since President Mahama took over. Others wondered why the Muslim holiday was not for two days, just as during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Read them below:

Enoch Nyadzor said:

"I thought we were told midweek holidays were to be moved to Fridays so it doesn’t interrupt work continuity. Or religious holidays are not included?"

Edna Phillips responded:

"Enoch Nyadzor, on this matter, even if the minister didn't set Wednesday as the said holiday, most workers, especially Muslims, won't go to work because that the day of Eid prayers, and it takes place only once in a year, which will be on the 27th of this month."

Abdulai Mohammed wrote:

"What has changed? Why only one day now?"

Hon Elikem Kofi Ablorde said:

"Carry that holiday go Friday...😌."

Nana Yaw wrote:

"But I thought they said every holiday which falls on any day of the week will be shifted to Friday, anaaaa?"

Godwin Elorm Afealete said:

"We need to hear something about ongoing Police, Fire, Immigration and Prisons recruitment. Mr Minister, we want to hear something la."

Source: YEN.com.gh