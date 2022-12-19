Owusu Bempah is likely to break Dr Dampare's warning against prophecies that cause fear and panic on the night of 31st December 2022

He has disclosed that this year's 31st watch night service will see him disclosing deep things in the spirit

The IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare has warned pastors and self-proclaimed prophets against making unsubstantiated and ominous predictions about people's lives because it was against the law

Despite a warning by the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare to pastors against ominous 31st night prophecies, Isaac Owusu Bempah has promised to bare it all this year.

It is common for leaders of some Ghana’s popular charismatic churches to make gloomy promises about the upcoming year on the night of 31st December.

The prophecies that the popular pastors make on the eve of the upcoming year tell of deaths of famous politicians, statesmen or influential members in society.

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah speaking at his church, Glorious Word International Church. Source: UGC.

But last year the IGP warned pastors against such prophecies. He said it was against the law for people to publish things that could cause fear and panic.

The 31st night last year saw fewer ominous prophecies and many pastors accused Dr Dampare of gagging pastors from doing the work of God.

However, it seems Owusu Bempah, the leader and founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International has had enough.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the self-proclaimed prophet said he is very eager to make his powerful prophecies on December 31st 2022.

“I wish tomorrow was 31st. It’s like Jesus rising to Heaven after his death. He was wild because he didn’t want anything to disturb him.

“In the World Cup, there is an Argentine player called Messi and I heard that he couldn’t sleep because of the game, I’ve meant 31st night more than Messi meant the World Cup,” the report quoted Owusu Bempah.

Owusu Bempah Explains Economic Hardship And Other Problems Facing Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that popular preacher Isaac Owusu Bempah spoke about his strained relationship with the president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The self-proclaimed prophet said the president does not listen to God anymore and has hardened his heart.

He said Ghana's current economic hardship and other national problems are the result of the president's distance from God.

