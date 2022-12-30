Popular preacher Nigel Gaisie has said he's not perturbed by a warning by IGP George Akuffo Dampare against doom prophecies on 31st December night

The founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel said he will deliver God's message to Ghanaians

The self-proclaimed prophet has even promised to disclose God's message to the IGP on the day stating, "I've seen something about him"

Nigel Gaisie has said the threat from the head of the police administration against dark prophecies on 31st December night does not scare him.

Self-proclaimed prophet and founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel said he even has one prophecy for the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare during his upcoming 31st December watchnight service.

“We are not scared of the prophecies because we speak the mind of God not humans,” he told Power FM during an interview.

Not long ago, the police administration reiterated its warning to the religious community against causing fear and panic with their now-popular 31st December night prophecies.

The police administration said the law will be applied to punish prophets who abuse the rights of people with their doom prophetic messages.

The 31st December prophecies usually predict the death of influential people, especially politicians and celebrities, in the coming year with enough clues to guess who they are talking about.

Sometimes they mention the persons by name.

“There will be prophecies on Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, and England. We have prophecies on IGP. Prophecy number 14 is about the IGP. I’ve seen something about him so I will say it. I’m surprised he is acting that way because he is Pentecostal,” Nigel Gaisie stressed.

Nigel Gaisie leads a campaign among the pastors of charismatic churches in Ghana who are kicking against the threat by the police.

Speaking on Power FM, Nigel Gaisie said he will say exactly what God has asked him to say.

“Already God has revealed 47 things to me and there could be more. Before midnight Saturday, we could get more. God has revealed a lot of things to me and I’m not alone.

“Other prophets have also received prophecies. We are ready to speak the minds of God so Ghana police should avert their minds to the serious in the country and leave the prophets and church to do the work of God,” Ghanaweb quoted him in a report on December 30, 2022.

He said because the spirit of God is in him, he will say it as it is.

Police Warn Pastors Against Doom Prophecies on 31st December Watchnight

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that the Police reminded the public and religious groups to be measured in their prophetic utterances ahead of December 31st watchnight services.

In a statement, police urged religious groups to ensure their prophecies do not cause unnecessary anxiety and fear.

It further reiterated that the right to exercise freedom of worship and speech must not be in violation of the rights of others.

