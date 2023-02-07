A law firm in the Upper East region was compelled to shut down after two of its top lawyers died under strange circumstances

Stephen Asuure and Rockson Akugre also died just two weeks apart after suffering similar symptoms, prompting their families to suspect they were poisoned

The wife of Stephen Asuure believes while it is difficult to prove, her husband was killed by people who didn't like the cases he was handling

Two top lawyers in the Upper East region have died under strange circumstances and in close proximity to each other, causing family members to suspect they were poisoned.

The two lawyers Stephen Asuure and Rockson Akugre were practising with Belieb & Belieb LC and had been stationed at the Bolgatanga branch of the law firm.

According to a report by The Fourth Estate on February 7, 2023, Stephen Asuure and Rockson Akugre died two weeks apart.

Asuure Stephen (L) and Rockson Akugre died under unfathomable circumstances. Source: Facebook/@asuure.stephen, @david.adumbire

Source: Facebook

Stephen Asuure died on September 21, and Rockson Akugre died on October 8, 2022. Since their deaths, the Bolgatanga branch of the Belieb & Belieb LC has been closed down.

Family suspect slow poison killed Stephen and Rockson

Diana Aburiya Asuure, widow of Stephen Asuure said the family suspects her late husband was poisoned because his symptoms were very similar to Rockson's.

She disclosed her late husband was diagnosed with liver complications which spread very fast.

She said her late husband became “pale and bloated” before he finally gave up life.

Interestingly, the two lawyers also started falling sick at about the same time. Diana said it is difficult to prove that her late husband and his colleague were killed because there is not enough recorded evidence.

“Without evidence, it’s difficult to pinpoint anybody,” she admits.

She feels her husband and his colleague were murdered because of cases they were handling.

According to the Fourth Estate, the two lawyers were the solicitors for Karim Asumbekere, a businessman whose company the Bongo District Assembly used to award a contract to senior officials of the assembly.

"The assembly then paid money into the company’s account and went to the Maltaaba Rural Bank in Bongo to withdraw the money without the consent of the business," the report explained..

