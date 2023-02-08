The family of Shadrach Arloo has rejected the autopsy report on the cause of death of the boy on January 30, 2023, at the West Hills Mall

Perpetual Didier, a gospel singer and elder sister of Shadrach, believes it is impossible for anyone to easily swallow a polythene bag as the report suggests

She has disclosed that the family is lacing their boots to drag the police administration and the popular mall to court over the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The family of Shadrach Arloo, who died under bizarre circumstances at the West Hills Mall last month have refuted the report of the pathologist on the cause of death.

The police-sanctioned autopsy report released on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, said young Shadrach died after choking on a polythene bag containing banned narcotic substances.

But Shadrach's big sister, a gospel musician called Perpetual Didier thinks the polythene bag found in her deceased brother's throat could well have been planted.

Perpetual Didier (L) believes her younger brother was killed by police and security personnel at the West Hills Mall. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

"It could be that when they took his body to the police morgue, somebody planted the 'wee' in his throat so that when the lawyer is present, he will say oh I have seen 'wee'.. so they should provide how he was swallowing it,” she told Joy News.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She has demanded video footage of the boy swallowing the polythene bag as police have claimed in one of their reports on the fatal incident at the popular shopping mall on the outskirts of Accra.

She questioned why the footage of her brother swallowing the polythene bag containing the banned substances has not been released to the public.

To her, nobody can easily swallow a polythene bag containing six wraps of banned substances as the police report has alleged.

She disclosed that the family will soon direct their lawyer to drag the police administration to court over the death of Shadrach Arloo on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Pathologists release cause of Shadrach's death

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a pathologist disclosed that young Shadrach Arloo choked to death on Monday, January 30 at the West Hills Mall.

Police said this came to light after an autopsy was done on the body on February 7 in the presence of his family members and other interested persons.

Shadrach's family insist that the 33-year-old boy was manhandled by police and security personnel at the West Hills Mall.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh