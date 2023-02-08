A pathologist has disclosed that young Shadrach Arloo choked to death on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the West Hills Mall

This came to light after an autopsy was done on the body on February 7 in the presence of his family members and other interested persons

There have been claims by Shadrach's family that he was manhandled by police and security personnel at the West Hills Mall

A pathologist has officially given the cause of young Shadrach Arloo's death as asphyxiation and obstruction of the airway by a foreign body. This means the boy choked to death.

According to a police update on the headlines-grabbing death at the popular West Hills Mall on Monday, January 30, 2023, the pathologist also removed 8 zipped bags containing dry leaves suspected to be 'wee' from Shadrach's throat.

"The retrieved suspected narcotic substances tested positive for c*nnabis when submitted for forensic examination, in the presence of all the interested parties," said a police statement published late Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Police disclosed further that the autopsy on the body of the 33-year-old boy was done on February 7, 2023, in the presence of the family and other persons with interest in the matter.

They include Alfred Boafo, father of the man accused of tasing Shadrach to death, Dr. Rosana Polinicio Segborwortso, Pathologist of GA East Municipal Hospital, representing the accused, Francis Xavier Sosu lawyer for the deceased, Louis Melabah Edeafor, uncle of the deceased, Isaac Anim Anno, father of the deceased and Anna Cobbina sister of the deceased.

Shop manager remanded for allegedly tasing Shadrach

YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier story that a shop manager at West Hills Mall was arrested and remanded in police custody for allegedly fatally tasing Shadrach Arloo.

Statements filed in court on Thursday, February 2, 2023, claim Boafo Osei Kwame tased Shadrach while a policeman was trying to arrest Shadrach.

Boafo has been directed to reappear in court on February 16, 2023, for the hearing of the case to continue.

Shadrach's family petitions IGP

Earlier, Shadrach's family petitioned the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare over the matter.

The family of the 33-year-old man wants the IGP to look into allegations of manhandling and the use of excessive force that led to the death of the boy.

Shadrach Arloo's family also wants disciplinary action taken swiftly against the police officer who arrested him and other people who allegedly manhandled the boy.

