Water Tariff increased A Second Time This Year: Domestic Consumers To Pay About 9% More From June 1, 2023
- From June 1, 2023, domestic and non-domestic consumers of water will pay more as the PURC increases tariffs
- This new increase, announced on May 18, 2023, follows shortly after electricity tariff was also increased for a second this year
- The PURC explained in a statement that the upward review has been necessitated by the high cost of production, among other factors
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has increased the cost of water for a second time this year.
In January 2023, the utility regulator increased the tariff for water by some 8%, citing the high cost of production.
But in a statement issued on Thursday, May 18, 2023, the PURC announced an upward review of water tariffs to take effect from June 1, 2023.
Per the published tariffs that will kick in from next month, Domestic Consumers will pay 9% more for the same quantity of water they consume.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
"In taking this decision, the Commission took congnisance of the cost of electricity, increased volume/cost of chemicals for raw water treatment, the Ghana Cedi/US dollar exchange rate and inflation," the PURC explained in the statement.
Electricity tariff increased by 18.36%
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the electricity tariff was increased recently for the second time this year, this time by 18.36%.
In January 2023, the PURC announced that electricity would cost 29.96% more while water costs 8.3%.
The latest increase, according to PURC, is because the cost of producing electricity has gone up significantly and the 18.36% will help power producers to deliver on their mandate.
Ghanaians to pay less for transportation from May 17
YEN.com.gh also reported that transport will fall by a whopping 10% from Wednesday, May 17, 2023, according to a statement from road transport operators in Ghana.
The reduced fares will affect shared taxis, intra-city (trotro) transport, intercity transport (long-distance buses), and haulage vehicles.
The statement dated May 15, 2023, explained that the reduction has been informed by a fall in the prices of petroleum products in the last couple of weeks.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh