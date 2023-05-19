From June 1, 2023, domestic and non-domestic consumers of water will pay more as the PURC increases tariffs

This new increase, announced on May 18, 2023, follows shortly after electricity tariff was also increased for a second this year

The PURC explained in a statement that the upward review has been necessitated by the high cost of production, among other factors

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has increased the cost of water for a second time this year.

In January 2023, the utility regulator increased the tariff for water by some 8%, citing the high cost of production.

But in a statement issued on Thursday, May 18, 2023, the PURC announced an upward review of water tariffs to take effect from June 1, 2023.

Per the published tariffs that will kick in from next month, Domestic Consumers will pay 9% more for the same quantity of water they consume.

"In taking this decision, the Commission took congnisance of the cost of electricity, increased volume/cost of chemicals for raw water treatment, the Ghana Cedi/US dollar exchange rate and inflation," the

Electricity tariff increased by 18.36%

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the electricity tariff was increased recently for the second time this year, this time by 18.36%.

In January 2023, the PURC announced that electricity would cost 29.96% more while water costs 8.3%.

The latest increase, according to PURC, is because the cost of producing electricity has gone up significantly and the 18.36% will help power producers to deliver on their mandate.

