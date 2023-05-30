The government of Ghana has been accused of selling state-branded ambulances in Dubai through the Ministry of Health

Although the Ghana National Ambulance Service sought to dismiss the claim in a statement, new evidence has been published by Stan Dogbe to give credence to the allegation

The former presidential staffer has published Facebook posts capturing an ad putting the state-branded ambulances on sale

The government has been accused of selling state-branded ambulances in Dubai, United Arab Emirates after a video of the specialised vehicles purportedly on sale at a garage in the Arab country went viral.

The video posted on Facebook captures a brand new-looking ambulance, branded with the Ghana coat of arms and Ghana National Ambulance Service (GNAS) logo, and captured among many vehicles on display for sale at the car dealership.

Stan Dogbe (R) has pulled out new evidence to incriminate the government in the allegation that state-branded ambulances were on sale in Dubai.

Source: Facebook

One of the vehicles captured in the video had the following boldly written on it:

"Radiology Specialist Ambulance. Ministry of Health. Funded By World Bank."

Ambulance Service denies secret sale of Ghana ambulance in Dubai

However, as public interest in the matter peaked, the Ghana National Ambulance Service stepped in with a statement dismissing the allegation.

The GNAS statement signed by Simmons Yussif Kewura, director of public communications, said the claims that the state-branded vehicles are on sale in Dubai are "completely false".

GNAS released this statement to dismiss the claim that it was selling state-branded ambulances in Dubai.

Source: Facebook

The Service explained that the vehicles sighted at the Dubai dealership are part of a total of 26 Toyota Hiace Ambulances being procured by the Ghana government through the Ministry of Health with funding from the World Bank.

The GNAS further claimed that the vehicles in the viral video were on the premises of the company manufacturing the ambulances.

Stan Dogbe publishes more evidence on possible underhand dealing over "Dubai ambulance"

Former presidential staffer Stan Dogbe has released yet another piece of evidence that incriminates the GNAS in the alleged sale of state-branded ambulances in Dubai.

He has shared a screenshot of a May 23, 2023 post by the purported manufacturer of the ambulances, SK Motors FZCO on Facebook.

In the post, the company was advertising the state-branded ambulance for sale.

"SK Motors FZCO, the Dubai-based car dealer, whom the National Ambulance Service of the Republic of Ghana claimed in a statement on Monday to be the manufacturers of a set of ambulances being procured, had earlier on May 23, 2023, put up for sale on its Facebook page what it described as New Toyota Hiace GL 2024 Ambulances," Stan Dogbe said.

According to him, the ambulances on sale at the garage that was captured in the viral video are the same vehicles SK Motors FZCO had put up for sale in the Facebook ad.

"SK Motors has this evening deleted the earlier Facebook advert of the GoG advert, but folks had saved the post before they were prompted to delete," he added.

The GNAS is yet to release another statement in reaction to the latest evidence presented by Stan Dogbe.

