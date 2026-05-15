Ghana will experience cloudy weather on May 15, according to the meteorological agency update

Rain and thunderstorms are expected across southern Ghana on May 15 after earlier bouts of rainfall

Parts of the northern regions to see sunny conditions with possible rain and thunder later on May 15

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency has announced that most of the country will be cloudy on May 15.

In an update, the agency, however, said rain and thunderstorms could continue across many parts of southern Ghana.

Ghana Meteorological Agency Releases Alert to Kumasi, Other Capital Cities to Face Thunderstorms

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Meanwhile, sunny conditions with occasional cloud cover will be observed over the northern portions according to the agency's update on X.

From late afternoon into the evening hours, there are chances of rain and thunder over the northern sector and some portions of the transition belt.

Places like Ho, Kumasi and Tamale have varying likelihoods of experiencing thunderstorms.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is the state institution mandated to provide reliable weather and climate services to support Ghana's socio-economic development, established by Act 682 of 2004 (amended by Act 1002 in 2019).

Based in East Legon, the Ghana Meteorological Agency provides efficient and reliable updates by collecting, processing, archiving, analysing and disseminating meteorological information.

Sakomono Estate roads flooded

On November 13, 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that residents took to social media to complain about flooding in some areas.

The rain caused fears of the usual flooding, with some parts of the country cited as one of the main affected areas by flooding that day.

The flood forced many drivers to park their vehicles and wait out the rain, while others risked their lives driving through the rising water.

Source: YEN.com.gh