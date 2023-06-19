A pastor has been found guilty of snatching a church member's wife from him in breach of the traditional customs

Macaiah Addai a senior pastor of 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies was found guilty of taking Kofi Adjei's wife of 21 years

Pastor Addai was asked to pay GH¢20,000 to Adjei and GH¢6,000 for the purchase of sheep to appease the gods of Asanteman

A senior pastor affiliated with a big church in Kumasi has fallen foul of Manhyia Palace's customary laws for snatching a church member's wife.

Pastor Macaiah Addai of the 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies in Adeabeba in Kumasi already has three wives but has been found guilty of taking the church member's wife.

According to an article by GhanaWeb, a five-member panel at Asantehemaa's palace [Ashanti queen's palace] found the pastor guilty of snatching another man's wife.

Initially, the panel ordered Pastor Addai to slaughter four sheep to atone for his sins and plead with the gods of the land for breaking the taboo of taking another man's wife.

However, a respected chief in Kumasi is said to have interceded on behalf of Pastor Addai and asked for the punishment to be reduced.

The panel, therefore, asked the pastor of the 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies to instead pay the cost of two sheep, not four, which converts to GH¢6000.

"Pastor Macaiah promptly made the payment," according to the report.

Pastor ordered to pay GH¢20,000 to husband whose wife was snatched

To appease the church member whose wife was snatched, the panel of five adjudicators at the Asantehemaa's palace ordered Pastor Addai to pay GH¢20,000 to the man, identified as Kofi Adjei.

Kofi Adjei told the open traditional court that the incident brought an end to his 21-year-old marriage with Gloria Amponsa, the woman.

He said his wife suddenly started demanding an end to the marriage so he sought the help of his pastor, Addai.

He said to his surprise, Pastor Addai informed him that he could not assist because his wife's felt strongly about leaving the marriage.

Adjei told the traditional court the following:

"Two days later, I discovered that my wife was living with Pastor Macaiah Addai as a married couple. For over a year and a half, all my attempts to convince my wife to return home have failed."

Pastor Addai's only defence was that Gloria told him that she had properly divorced her husband.

The matter before the traditional court has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, 2023, for final resolution.

