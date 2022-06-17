A seasoned hunter, in an interview with Oheneba Tv, has made a revelation that has shocked a lot of people

a Kodi Bonah brought to light some occupational hazards that come with hunting. He said he once met a chimpanzee in the forest that spoke to him

The hunter said he shot at the animal, and it shockingly uttered words to him. Netizens who saw the video reacted with mixed opinions. Some say he is lying; others believe him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A seasoned hunter identified as Kofi Bonah has rattled social media with some revelations he has made regarding his occupation.

He says the job comes with many hazards, and he has seen extraordinary things in his lifetime as a hunter. He spoke about an amazing encounter he had in the forest while speaking to Oheneba Tv.

Photo: Chimpanzee, Surprised balck man Source: Gettyimages

Source: Getty Images

The interviewer asked him to talk about some strange things he had experienced or witnessed while hunting in the forest. Bonah replied to the interviewer with a narration that has surprised folks within the online community.

Bonah says that one faithful evening around 5:30 to 6:00 pm, he decided to go into the forest to find a little catch. He says on his way, something bizarre happened. He chanced upon a chimpanzee and shot at it.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

He said when he did, the animal was not moved and said something that left him in bewilderment. According to Bonah, the animal said: ''The bullet AA does nothing to me unless BP'' he explained the statement, saying: AA and BP are types of bullet hunters use.

According to him, that evening, his gun was loaded with an AA bullet which the chimpanzee claimed it was immune to. Bonah was shocked and went back home.

The story amazed many as they reacted to Mr Bonah's interesting claims. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the story.

Social Media Reacts To A Hunter's Wild Story

Zeinab Abubakar believed Bonah's story as she said :

It's TRUE oooh. Do u know what is going on in the deep forest.

Mac-henry Koffie Yawson also said:

I've experienced this b4....der a small thick forest behind our house in de village.....i was lost in there for the whole day....

Kyekyeku Nana Ansu didn't believe Bonah's story as he said:

Ede3 b3n . Story telling. The most lying people are hunters.

Kwakye Peprah Alex commented saying:

This is a big lie!

No Limit

This man is a lair lol

Bizarre Story of Why Woman Ghosted Her Date, Reveals He Murdered Her Brother, Internet Left With Questions

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about another strange narration.

A social media user took to Twitter to share a story of how a man who was ghosted by his girl called on the radio for assistance to find out why.

The station called the woman who revealed that she ghosted the man because she overheard him brag about robbing and killing a man.

Turns out the deceased was actually the woman’s brother and the man hung up the call after the woman spilled the beans.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh