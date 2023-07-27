Two fishermen have died at Tema after their canoe crashed into a Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) patrol boat at night

The fishermen were suspected to be defying the ban on fishing by going fishing under the cover of darkness

There have been claims that the fishermen were flouting the closed-season ban to engage in their ritual fishing

Two fishermen from Tema have died after their canoe crashed into a patrol boat while fishing at night on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The patrol boat involved in the crash belonged to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

Reports have stated that the fishermen were engaged in ritual fishing for the Homowo festival.

But the fishermen are suspected to have been defying the one-month closed season, which ends on Monday, July 31.

The canoe with 12 fishermen on board was reportedly being driven away from an anchorage at Tema when the fishermen reportedly collided with the patrol boat at about 1:30 am.

The fishermen who died have been identified as Francis Tetteh Larbi, aged 27 and Samuel Acquaye Allotey, aged 45.

About the closed season

The closed seasons were put in place to reduce the pressure on fish stocks.

The ban is to allow the fish to lay their eggs during a period when they are most productive to replace the lost population which is the result of excessive fishing and other natural causes.

In Ghana, the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture ceremonially locks up the sea to signify the start of the closed season.

Flouting of closed season

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, cracked the whip on fishermen at Elmina for flouting the closed season back in 2021.

YEN.com.gh reported that the fishermen at Elmina were not allowed to go fishing when the closed season was over.

The minister said this was because the fishermen refused to accept her campaign against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities.

The closed season has reportedly borne fruit in places like Keta in the Volta Region where they recorded a bumper catch.

