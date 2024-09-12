Julius Ansah, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, has reportedly passed on

Ansah, who was a public servant for over 40 years, was aged 74 at the time of his passing

Ansah became a High Court judge in 1989 and was promoted to the Supreme Court in 2004

A retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Julius Ansah, has been reported to have passed on.

Citi News reported that Ansah died at 74, four years after leaving the Supreme Court.

He had been in public service in Ghana for 41 years before stepping away.

Ansah began working at the Attorney-General’s Department in Koforidua as a National Service Person after he was called to the bar. He joined the bench as a district magistrate in Grade II in 1979.

Starr FM reported he was promoted to the Circuit Court in 1986 and subsequently to the High Court in 1989. He became a Supreme Court judge in 2004.

Justice Ansah was presented with a citation, a long service award and a retirement package.

Chief Justice then Justice Anin Yeboah said at the retirement ceremony that he had mixed feelings because while it was a joy and privilege to share the moment, it was equally sad to lose Justice Ansah's experience and wisdom.

Former Weija-Gbawe MCE passes on

Meanwhile, the former Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Weija-Gbawe, Patrick Kumor, died following an illness in May.

Kumor was among the Municipal and District Chief Executives removed by President Nana Akufo-Addo in February 2024.

In December 2022, the then-municipal and District Chief Executive was awarded the UCIA 2022 Dynamic Achievers Award for Excellence in Leadership.

Kumor was among the 24 Municipal and District Chief Executives removed by Akufo-Addo in February 2024. Michael Danquah replaced him.

Controversial cousin of late JJ Rawlings passes

YEN.com.gh also reported that a cousin of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings, Michael Agbotui Soussoudis, had died.

Soussoudis is famously remembered for the Sharon Scranage espionage scandal of the mid-1980s, ending up with 20 years in prison.

