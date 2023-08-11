Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George has responded to the US Ambassador to Ghana's concerns about anti-LGBTQ legislation

Sam George said Ghana has demonstrated good values that he can be appealing to American investors

The US Ambassador had said foreign investment could suffer because of a potential anti-LGBTQ law in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

One of the backers of anti-LGBTQ legislation in Ghana, Sam George, has downplayed concerns by the US Ambassador to Ghana that a potential law targeting the queer community will affect foreign investment in Ghana.

Sam George, the Ningo-Prampram MP, suggested that American partners should be happy to invest in Ghana because of its values.

Sam George (L) and US Ambassador to Ghana Virginia Palmer (R). Source: Facebook/@SamNarteyGeorge/@U.S.EmbassyGhana

Source: Facebook

In a post on Facebook, the MP noted that Ghana did not tolerate religious extremism as one of its good values.

“Are American investors looking to invest in a Country and with partners who have no values? I thought the basic test of a potential partner is integrity and values? Ghana as you know is very intolerant of religious extremism. Has that made American investors wary of Ghana as an intolerant investment destination?”

George stressed that Ghana remained open to investors who “respect the cultural values of their partners.”

The MP further suggested some hypocrisy on the part of the ambassador, citing US laws with anti-LGBTQ legislation.

“I am confident it should not be a worry as our intended legislation is not different from American laws in states like Florida and Kentucky. I believe the US Supreme Court agrees largely with Ghana's position."

Adoption of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill by Parliament

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana's Parliament, on July 5, 2023, adopted the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, which will criminalise LGBTQ activities in the country.

During the second read of the private members' bill, none of the legislators on both sides of the aisle opposed the bill.

The Bill moved to the consideration stage after its adoption, where many pastors and Muslim leaders were in attendance to witness proceedings.

Organisations like Amnesty International-Ghana have protested attempts by to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, citing human rights concerns.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh