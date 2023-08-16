Kennedy Agyapong, an NPP flagbearer aspirant, has criticised the 10% tax imposed on betting in Ghana, stating it's too small and insufficient

He emphasised the importance of discouraging youth from engaging in such activities and instead focusing on building their lives and pursuing meaningful employment

Agyapong highlighted his commitment to creating opportunities and jobs as a priority in addressing youth unemployment

NPP flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has voiced his strong concerns about the state of betting in Ghana, asserting that the current 10% government tax imposed on it is inadequate.

During an interview with 3FM at the Media General premises, Kennedy emphasised the need to discourage the country's youth from engaging in activities like betting, which he believes provide only fleeting gains.

He advocated for redirecting their focus toward job opportunities and constructive life-building endeavors.

Kennedy Agyapong acknowledged the challenging job market for the youth, stating,

"I don't blame them now, I cannot say that the youth do not want to work because they don't have the jobs."

He further stressed that he aims to tackle this issue by creating opportunities for employment, emphasising that job availability is a cornerstone of his vision.

"But with me, I would create opportunities. Employment is everything. That is what I stand for," Kennedy stated firmly.

How Ghanaians are reacting to Kennedy Agyapong's take on bet tax

Below are some of the reactions from social media users who saw Kennedy's video on TV3.

Winzo Smvirus said:

We won't try u pls. U r good at attacking so leave the defense.

PaaPa RAy Abrantie indicated:

Yes we have been gaining from it since we have low job vacancies

Kennedy Agyapong defends the call on workers to beat up Ahmed Suale

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong has stood behind his controversial charge to his employees at NET2 TV to beat up Tiger Eye PI investigator, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, who was eventually murdered.

Agypaong, however, noted that his call for the late investigator to be beaten up was on the condition that he stepped on his company’s premises.

Ken Agyapong discloses he makes $800k a month through rent alone

Also, Agyapong has dismissed claims that the bulk of his wealth comes from contracts awarded to him by NPP governments.

The NPP flagbearer aspirant disclosed on live TV on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, that although he makes some money from government contracts, he will not be worse off without them.

