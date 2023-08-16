Kennedy Agyapong, an aspiring NPP flagbearer, asserts his ability to create numerous job opportunities for Ghana's youth

Speaking to 3FM at Media General, Agyapong expresses guilt for not providing substantial jobs during his more than two decades in parliament

He urged Ghanaian youth to entrust him with the chance to create meaningful employment opportunities for them

As an aspiring NPP flagbearer, Kennedy Agyapong has asserted his capability to generate a plethora of job opportunities for Ghana's youth.

He expressed a sense of responsibility and guilt after stating that his 21-year-old daughter, residing in the US, earns an impressive annual income of $120,000.

During an interview with 3FM at the premises of Media General, Agyapong passionately conveyed his desire to make a substantial impact by creating meaningful employment opportunities for the country's young population.

He stated,

"I feel guilty because I have been in parliament for more than 2 decades and I have not been able to provide such great jobs for Ghanaians. But it is because I have not been given the opportunity. I want the youth to give me the chance and you will see the jobs I will provide."

Agyapong emphasized that he wants to address the lack of quality employment opportunities for the youth, pledging to make a significant difference if given the opportunity.

Kennedy Agyapong says 10% tax on betting is too little, adds that it must be discouraged

Meanwhile, Kennedy has criticized the 10% tax imposed on betting in Ghana, stating it's too small and insufficient.

He emphasized the importance of discouraging youth from engaging in such activities and instead focusing on building their lives and pursuing meaningful employment.

Agyapong highlighted his commitment to creating opportunities and jobs as a priority in addressing youth unemployment.

Ken Agyapong discloses he makes $800k a month through rent alone

In another report, Agyapong has dismissed claims that the bulk of his wealth comes from contracts awarded to him by NPP governments.

The NPP flagbearer aspirant disclosed on live TV on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, that although he makes some money from government contracts, he will not be worse off without them.

