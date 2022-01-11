Agnes Owusu-Afriyie, the wife of the late politician, Sir John has sued trustees over her husband's will

The publication by YEN.com.gh reported that, the trustees Nana Boakye Akeampong and Charles Owusu were ordered by court to halt sharing properties of the deceased

The lawyer of the widow has filed a statement of claim which indicated that she "contributed immensely "towards the success of her late husband and must be duly compensated

A recent publication by MyNewsGh.com has shared that Agnes Owusu-Afriyie, the wife of the late Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie, who was known by many as Sir John has sued Trustees of her late husband's will.

According to MyNewsGh.com, exclusives documents obtained indicates that the trustees identified as Nana Boakye Akeampong and Charles Owusu have been instructed to discontinue sharing the properties of the deceased.

Agnes at late husband's funeral, Sir John Photo credit: Peace FM, Wikipedia

Agnes Owusu-Afriyie, the widow stated that Sir John's family have turned a blind eye on the fact that she is unwell and have refused to offer financial help .

She referenced Section 13 of the Wills Act , Act 360 of 1971 and Article 22(1) of the 1992 constitution and said that no provisions were made for her in the will, MyNewsGh.com reported.

The widow also revealed that the will was read in court and she was was informed about it. However, all efforts to meet up with her late husband's family and his trustees have proved futile.

A statement of claim filed by Agnes' lawyer, Africanus Owusu-Ansah Esq, indicated that she "contributed immensely "towards the success her late husband.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the mortal remains of former NPP General Secretary, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, arrived at Sakra Wonoo.

Sir John's remains arrived in his hometown on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, ahead of his burial and final funeral rites on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed a group of men carrying the remains in what looks like a casket.

Many mourners stood by a hearse which was parked just nearby and it was all tears.

