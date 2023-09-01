A female politician affiliated with the opposition NDC has called for stronger efforts to end violence against women in Ghana

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, NDC parliamentary candidate for the Awutu Senya East, made the comment when she spoke at the End It Now Conference 2023 on August 26

She said advocacy to end gender-based violence should target men, women and children since ending abuse against women must be a collective effort

The opposition NDC parliamentary candidate for the Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, has said despite the strong advocacy against gender-based violence, it persists in Ghana.

The respected female politician made the remark when she delivered a keynote address at the "End It Now Conference 2023," on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The event was organised by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church to sensitise the public about the need to support efforts to create a safe society where females feel at home.

She noted that violence against women is not the responsibility of women alone.

"It is a collective effort that requires the involvement and commitment of all members of society - men, women and young people alike," she stressed.

She said it is time to challenge Ghanaian norms and attitudes that fester gender-based violence.

"We must work together to dismantle the structures that enable such violence to persist,” Naa Koryoo added.

She urged Ghanaian men and women to strive to make their homes sanctuaries of love, trust, and support since many women live in constant fear.

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor added children, both boys and girls, must be taught about gender equality, respect, and consent.

"By fostering a culture of empathy, understanding and equality, we can break the cycle of violence and create a society where women can live free from fear," she added.

A UN report on Ghana in 2022 said one in four women have experienced physical or sexual abuse from a romantic partner.

Also, some 16,000 domestic abuse crimes were reported to the Ghana Police Service in 2020.

