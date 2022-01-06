A Ghanaian woman, Sarah Adablah, has recounted her ordeal with infidelity and abuse from her ex-husband

She shared that her ex-husband beat her to a pulp when she complained about how he related to a lady in the area

Sarah recounted that he refused to leave her house even after their divorce in an interview on SVTV Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A middle-aged Ghanaian woman, Sarah Adablah, has opened up about her collapsed marriage as she recounted her ordeal with infidelity and abuse from her ex-husband.

The distraught woman recalled that her ex-husband was jobless when she first met him but accepted his proposal to marry him in 2009.

Sarah revealed that she had built her house a year before tying the knot with him.

Ghanaian Woman Recounts Ordeal with Abuse and Infidelity from Her Ex-Husband Photo credit: SVTV Afica

Source: UGC

Ordeal with physical abuse

Speaking with SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami, Sarah revealed that her ex-husband schemed to get her out of the house, as he threatened to kill her. He also threatened to accuse me of an unlawful act, she said, adding that he barely had a roof over his head before they settled down.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The duo moved into a three-bedroom house after they got married. Sarah recalled that her ex-husband brought his girlfriend and introduced her as a cousin soon after they moved into their new house.

''Aside from that, I complained about how he related with a lady in the area and he beat me to a pulp.

''He even poured petrol on me but I held onto him tightly so he couldn't light the match,'' she recalled.

Refusing to leave her house

Sarah recounted that her ex-husband refused to leave her house even after their divorce.

Although she officially lodged a complaint with the police, she said the police advised that she move out from the house until he leaves to avoid any life-threatening incident.

Click to watch the video:

Visually Impaired GH Man Opens Up About His Marriage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, a visually impaired man, Seth Kofi Anto, has disclosed that he suspects foul play in how he and his nephew were only affected after taking drinks at a get-together.

Kofi Anto, aged 59, told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, that he suspects his wife of 35 years.

According to the business owner, he travelled, and after ten years of living and working abroad, he returned to meet another man in their house.

Source: YEN.com.gh