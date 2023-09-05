The public inquiry into the alleged plot to oust IGP George Akuffo Dampare has been adjourned indefinitely

The chair of the parliamentary committee hearing the matter Samuel Atta Akyea said there is a new secret audio that has been submitted to them

Atta Akyea told journalists on Monday that the new tape will be analysed a decision will be taken subsequently

There is a new twist in the saga of the secret audio about the plot to oust IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare as a new secret tape emerges.

The Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked audio told the media on Monday, September 4, 2023, that the new secret tape would be analysed and a firm decision taken by members of the bi-partisan committee.

George Akuffo Dampare (L) and Samuel Atta Akyea. Insert: Chamber of Parliament. Source: Facebook/@Gh.Police.Service, @ Parliament.of.Ghana

Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, said after the audio has been analysed, the committee will decide whether to take evidence in-camera or continue with the public hearing.

Although it is not clear what is on the new secret audio that the committee has gotten hold of, there have been allegations that IGP Dampare himself masterminded the whole leaked audio saga.

“We have the benefit of a tape. On the assumption that it’s authentic, members of the committee will have to listen to the tape and read the transcript which will give us ideas on what to do next," he said.

He added further that the committee is considering inviting persons of interest in the matter, together with their lawyers, for cross-examination and cross-firing to take place while members of the committee listen and make their deductions.

“Are there matters which should not come into the public domain because of national security implications? So we will hold a long in-house or in-camera hearing, and then we will make some sense of it. This is how we are going to proceed. We will be guided strongly by the fact that this is not a simple exercise and that not everything should be fed to the public," Atta Akyea added.

The public sitting by the committee was then adjourned indefinitely.

In July 2023, the Speaker of Parliament ordered a probe into the alleged plot by senior police chiefs to remove the Inspector General of Police from office.

The plot was contained in the secret recording that was leaked to the public.

Speaker Alban Bagbin directed the seven-member ad-hoc committee tasked to look into the authenticity of the leaked audio and the allegations contained in it.

The committee IS Composed of both majority and minority Members of Parliament.

Police officer says Bugri Naabu recommended mallams for spiritual attack on IGP

Meanwhile, in a related story former NPP Northern Regional Chairman Bugri Naabu has been accused of suggesting spiritual attacks on the IGP.

Bugri Naabu allegedly recommended three mallams to a police officer for the purported spiritual attack.

The revelations were made before the committee probing an alleged plot to oust IGP George Akuffo Dampare.

