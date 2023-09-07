Ghanaians are using radio and social media to demand that the government improve the state of the motorway

The motorway has been described as a death trap because of the growing number of potholes and lack of street lights

YEN.com.gh spoke to road users who have expressed their frustrations about the lack of maintenance on the road

There are growing calls from citizens for the government to properly maintain the Accra-Tema motorway.

Users of the road have complained that the road has become a death trap following the severe road deterioration.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the roads minister (R). Source: Facebook/@Ministry of Roads & Highways/@ghanamunsemsem_.

Source: Twitter

Some Ghanaians have been calling into radio stations and pushing advocacy online with the hashtag #FixTheMotorway

Complaints have ranged from potholes, poor road markings, and inadequate lighting.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Tema Motorway is a vital transportation route connecting the country’s capital, Accra, to the port city of Tema.

One road user whom YEN.com.gh spoke to, Frank Doe, said their concerns must be taken seriously.

“Aside the fact that we have been ignored, nothing is being done at all and it keeps getting worse. Lives are lost. Day in, day out, there are accidents recorded.”

"What matters most is that we as Ghanaians get what we deserve: quality roads which will reduce road accidents and traffic congestions.”

Another road user YEN.com.gh contacted, Nana Owusu Antoh, said the rainy season worsens the motorway yearly.

Antoh described the Accra to Tema stretch of the motorway as the more deplorable.

“It looks like an abandoned road and everytime it rains, new potholes pop up and you have to memorize them again.

“Also, if I’m to compare to last year around this time, I used to spend 40mins to get to work from home in Tema… Now I spend an hour and 15 because there’s traffic just after Ashaiman unberbrige because of potholes," Antoh said.

Plan to expand motorway to 10 lanes

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Roads and Highways Minister revealed a plan to expand the highway connecting Accra and Tema to 10 lanes.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta said the 10-lane road will be composed of free-way, access control, three urban highways, and a number of footbridges for pedestrian.

Motorway considered a death trap

YEN.com.gh also reported that an articulated truck crashed into one of the toll booths on the Accra-Tema Motorway, killing an attendant instantly.

Another attendant who happens to be deaf and dumb has also sustained serious injuries.

This incident, recorded in December 2022, is one of the many that has led to calling the motorway a death trap.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh