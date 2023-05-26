A married woman is not happy that her husband gives her only N30,000 for her to use and maintain the homefront

She is demanding more money, but her husband has said he earns only N75,000 per month and cannot give more

The man said apart from giving his wife N30,000 monthly, he also pays school of his children and other bills

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A married woman has called her husband stingy for giving her only N30,000 equivalent to GH¢700 for food.

In an anonymous message sent to @jon_d_doe, the woman's husband lamented that his wife is unhappy with his financial commitment to the family.

The man, who earns N75,000 a month says he also pays school fees for their three children. Photo credit: Getty Images/Vladimir Vladimirov, Bloomberg and Westend61. (Photo used for illustration only).

Source: UGC

The man said he earns N75,000 equivalent to GH¢1,800 monthly. Out of this money, he gives his wife N30,000 to maintain the family.

Woman drags her husband to her parents over money

He also pays the school fees of his three children, which amounts to about N90,000 per term.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

His wife is, however, unsatisfied, and she has reported the matter to her parents. She told her parents that the man was stingy and not taking good care of the family.

The man wrote:

"My wife picked up quarrel with me, and she told her parents that I'm stingy and that I don't like taking care of them."

See the tweet below:

Reactions as wife calls her husband stingy because he gave her N30,000

@dhan_ddirectorh said:

"Even me wey single to stupor 80k no dey do me for a month not to talk of having 3 soldid children+ a wife earning 75k ahhh."

@Thegreenivy_ said:

"Seems the wife is not earning too. How una wan manage 75k on top of this economy Omo the wife need to get up hustle and bring something home too. Omo 75k for 5 people. How?"

@onyeama_joseph commented:

"I keep saying this. Men should evaluate their pockets before giving birth."

After filing for divorce from her husband, lady gets pregnant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man got his wife pregnant despite filing for divorce.

The man kept visiting his wife at her new place after she moved out of their house.

The story went viral and got many people talking on Twitter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng