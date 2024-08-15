A 29-year-old has received another year in prison after an escape attempt at the Tarkwa Local Prison

A 29-year-old illegal miner, Ebenezer Asante, has been fined GH¢1,200 and sentenced to one year after an escape attempt from the Tarkwa Local Prison.

Asante pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody and causing damage.

An attempted escapee from Tarkwa Local Prison signs a bond of good behaviour after an additional sentence.

Source: Getty Images

GNA reported that the convict was ordered to sign a good behaviour bond for six months.

If Asante breaches the bond, he faces an additional two years in prison. He was initially jailed for stealing.

Convict attempts escape from Tarkwa Prison

The escape attempt occurred on May 17 when the prison was observing morning devotion.

Asante took advantage of the few officers on duty and jumped onto the shed that provided shade in the prison yard.

He ran about 40 meters on the roof, damaging iron sheets, and scaled over the wall to the backyard of the prison.

However, he was recaptured after being chased down by some prison officers who were on duty.

An earlier prison break attempt saw a robbery suspect sentenced to four years in prison with hard labour.

The prisoner escaped from the Tarkwa Prison from the bathhouse by scaling a wall while naked.

Two prison officers arrested for aiding escape

Back in March, two prison officers were arrested for aiding the escape of a Chinese convict at the Nsawam Medium Prison.

GNA reported that Joseph Oteng and Sergeant Isaac Boateng Bonsu were charged with conspiracy and aiding escape.

The officers had taken the Chinese convict to a hotel in Korle Gonno to meet his wife, which led to his escape.

It was initially thought the inmate escaped while receiving medical care at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Cameroonians caught trying to get Ghana passports

YEN.com.gh also reported that three Cameroonians were jailed for fraudulently acquiring a Ghana card and passport.

The three convicts pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in Ghana without a permit and fraud with Ghana cards.

The three suspects have been identified as Tibab Beltus Mbachick, Mbaku Ransson, and Mba Dieudonne Akuro.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh