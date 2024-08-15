Prison Break Goes Wrong In Tarkwa: Escapee Recaptured And Sentenced To Additional Year In Prison
- A 29-year-old has received another year in prison after an escape attempt at the Tarkwa Local Prison
- The convict, Ebenezer Asante, pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody and to causing damage
- Asante tried to escape the local prison when morning devotion was being held on May 17, 2024
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
A 29-year-old illegal miner, Ebenezer Asante, has been fined GH¢1,200 and sentenced to one year after an escape attempt from the Tarkwa Local Prison.
Asante pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody and causing damage.
GNA reported that the convict was ordered to sign a good behaviour bond for six months.
If Asante breaches the bond, he faces an additional two years in prison. He was initially jailed for stealing.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Convict attempts escape from Tarkwa Prison
The escape attempt occurred on May 17 when the prison was observing morning devotion.
Asante took advantage of the few officers on duty and jumped onto the shed that provided shade in the prison yard.
He ran about 40 meters on the roof, damaging iron sheets, and scaled over the wall to the backyard of the prison.
However, he was recaptured after being chased down by some prison officers who were on duty.
An earlier prison break attempt saw a robbery suspect sentenced to four years in prison with hard labour.
The prisoner escaped from the Tarkwa Prison from the bathhouse by scaling a wall while naked.
Two prison officers arrested for aiding escape
Back in March, two prison officers were arrested for aiding the escape of a Chinese convict at the Nsawam Medium Prison.
GNA reported that Joseph Oteng and Sergeant Isaac Boateng Bonsu were charged with conspiracy and aiding escape.
The officers had taken the Chinese convict to a hotel in Korle Gonno to meet his wife, which led to his escape.
It was initially thought the inmate escaped while receiving medical care at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
Cameroonians caught trying to get Ghana passports
YEN.com.gh also reported that three Cameroonians were jailed for fraudulently acquiring a Ghana card and passport.
The three convicts pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in Ghana without a permit and fraud with Ghana cards.
The three suspects have been identified as Tibab Beltus Mbachick, Mbaku Ransson, and Mba Dieudonne Akuro.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.