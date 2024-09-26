The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company LTD (GRIDCo) have released a statement on the recent unstable power supply

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company LTD (GRIDCo) have blamed recent power challenges on technical challenges at the Ghana National Gas Company’s Gas Processing Plant in Atuabo.

Parts of Ghana have faced uneven power supply, which the authorities are attributing to limited gas supply for power generation.

In a statement, GRIDCo and ECG apologised to Ghanaians for the lapses in power supply and assured that engineers are working to resolve the issue.

"GRIDCo and ECG will continue to monitor the situation, which is expected to normalise once the plant issues are addressed."

However, it did not provide timelines for addressing the power challenges. Before this announcement, Ghanaians had been complaining that dumsor, slang for an unstable power supply, had returned to parts of Ghana.

Earlier gas supply challenges

In June, the West African Gas Pipeline Company said a gas supplier's maintenance work caused power cuts in Ghana.

The reduced supply limited power generation capacity, resulting in power outages in Accra, among others

GRIDCo and ECG implemented a load management schedule at the time to manage the country's available energy over three weeks.

During an earlier stretch of power cuts, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission fined board members of the Electricity Company of Ghana for not providing a load-shedding timetable.

Warning from PURC

YEN.com.gh reported that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission recently warned that the ECG's debts have reached unsustainable levels.

The commission said the company struggles to generate enough revenue to pay workers.

It also said it was time for the government to consider solutions to save the company from collapsing under its debt.

This has led to some calls on the government to privatise some parts of the ECG to improve efficiency and enhance power delivery.

Source: YEN.com.gh