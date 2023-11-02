Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa has disclosed that the much-awaited visa-free entry to South Africa for Ghanaian travellers has started

Charles Owiredu disclosed that the landmark initiative started on Tuesday, November 1, 2023

The visa-waiver initiative permits travellers to transit through, depart from, and stay in the territory of both Ghana and South for up to 90 cumulative days

Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Charles Owiredu, has confirmed the start of a visa-free entry initiative into South Africa from November 1, 2023.

Test runs conducted in the past couple of days were reported as successful, ensuring the smooth launch of this initiative.

The visa waiver, announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, applies to holders of ordinary passports from both Ghana and South Africa.

As per the agreement, travellers with ordinary passports from these nations will no longer require visas for certain types of visits.

This landmark development is expected to bring about significant changes for travellers between Ghana and South Africa.

It permits travellers to transit through, depart from, and stay in the territory of both countries for up to 90 cumulative days, eliminating the need for visa applications.

Ghana's High Commissioner has expressed his optimism about the initiative, as initial entries have been reported as successful.

A dedicated contact number was made available for Ghanaians entering South Africa to report any challenges, providing a mechanism to ensure the smooth implementation of this new policy.

This visa waiver signifies a positive step towards enhancing travel and economic ties between Ghana and South Africa, fostering a more seamless experience for travellers from both nations.

