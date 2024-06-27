The final-year student of Labone Senior High School, allegedly assaulted by a teacher, has been hospitalised

The Ghana Education Service has been petitioned to probe the alleged assault and indefinite suspension of a student

The student was allegedly slapped by a housemaster on June 18, 2024, after a dispute over a phone

The final-year student of Labone Senior High School, allegedly assaulted by a senior housemaster of the school, was hospitalised after the reported incident.

The student is currently receiving treatment at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Ghana Web reported that police officers at Cantonments directed the student to the police hospital for medical treatment.

His family formally made a police complaint at the Cantonments police station, and the victim was checked by the general physician on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Subsequently, he was referred to the Ear, Nose, and Throat and Ophthalmology departments for further treatment.

The Ghana Education Service has been petitioned to investigate the incident.

According to a letter to the service on June 21, 2024, the incident occurred on June 18, 2024, when the housemaster, Eric Agyemang, slapped the student.

The student had been accused of using a phone and refusing to surrender it to the housemaster.

The student was also prevented from attending classes despite his denial.

Police fire warning shots to break fight in Labone SHS

YEN.com.gh reported last year that Labone made news last year after police had to fire warning shots to disperse a crowd of students who clashed with another group on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

In a viral video of the incident, officers were seen chasing students away amid the firing of shots. Someone hiding behind a window captured the melee in an amateur video.

La-Dadekotopon Municipal Education Director Habiba Kotoma explained that initial reports that residents of the nearby community had stormed the school with dangerous objects were inaccurate.

She explained that the students were fighting amongst themselves after a senior had seized packs of food belonging to a junior.

The junior's friends had come to help him fight, leading to one of the recent incidents of student unrest.

