At the funeral rites of the late former first lady Theresa Kufuor, a young boy showcased his impressive Adowa dancing skills, captivating the attention of esteemed attendees including Samira Bawumia, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Aaron Mike Oquaye, and other top government officials seated in the front row.

In a video shared by swagofafricanews, the boy demonstrated remarkable agility, seamlessly moving from one dignitary to another.

During his skilful dance, the boy gracefully accepted monetary offerings from each of the high-profile individuals, displaying a harmonious blend of tradition and celebration.

Boy dancing Adowa at the funeral of Theresa Kufuor Photo credit: swagofafricanews

The act, both entertaining and culturally significant, added a unique and memorable touch to the sombre occasion.

Ghanaians react to video of boy dancing Adowa at Theresa Kufuor's funeral

The TikTok video has sparked reactions among viewers, with many praising the boy's talent and the lighthearted moment during the funeral rites.

Nessa said:

Me anka I’ll dance there aaa till my legs break break

vickybae mentioned:

I have to start learning this dance l can’t stay home hungry

HerbalifeCoach Chris indicated:

This child can be the tax minister for Ghana . Tax them with their elevy

