A Ghanaian teacher in the UK has been banned from classrooms because of a history of child trafficking

Her past conviction on child trafficking only came to light when a colleague recognised her from a news report

The UK's Teaching Regulation Agency said Quainoo's actions were at odds with the profession of teaching

A Ghanaian teacher in the UK has been banned from teaching because of her history with child trafficking.

The woman, Ernestina Quainoo, 53, was found to have lied about her criminal past when she applied for a job in 2019.

Ernestina Quainoo has been struck off the teaching register after lying about her child trafficking conviction when she got her job in 2019. Source: Daily Mail

Despite her crimes, she secured a teaching position at a primary school in West Drayton, London.

Daily Mail reported that Quainoo's conviction only came to light when a colleague recognised her from a news report about her crime.

In 2008, Quainoo and her husband were convicted of smuggling a 14-year-old girl into Britain under false pretences.

They forced the girl to work as their domestic slave for 18 months, denying her an education and subjecting her to abuse.

However, her deception was eventually uncovered, leading to her dismissal and a referral to the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA).

The agency said Quainoo's actions contradicted the teaching profession and barred her from teaching in the UK.

Nigerian woman weeps after being jailed 8 years

A 28-year-old Nigerian sex worker received an eight-year prison sentence with hard labour for human trafficking.

The convict, Favour Ugwe, received her sentence on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

The court found her guilty of forcing a 19-year-old woman from Chad into sex work.

Ugwe was also ordered to pay GH¢5,000 as compensation to the woman she was found guilty of trafficking.

Ghanaian in UK dies from stabbing

YEN.com.gh reported that a 15-year-old girl, Elianne Andam, was stabbed to death by a teen in South London on September 27, 2023.

Thousands of people travelled to the UK for her emotional memorial service, which featured rapper Stormzy, among others.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, sent a warning following the murder, and then-UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also condemned the killing.

