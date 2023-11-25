Two persons were injured after a truck crashed into shops at Anloga junction in Kumasi

An eyewitness said the seven-month-old baby was trapped under the truck after the crash

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department in Kumasi is investigating the crash

Two persons sustained injuries after a truck transporting goods collided with shops at Anloga junction in Kumasi, Ashanti region, on Friday, November 24, 2023.

A seven-month-old baby was among the persons injured in the incident.

A baby was injured in the road crash. Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred around 2 pm when the truck driver, reportedly transporting biscuits and beverages from Tema to Burkina Faso, lost control of the truck.

He then crashed into some shops belonging to food vendors and other traders.

An eyewitness said the seven-month-old baby was trapped under the vehicle but was rescued.

The eyewitness also confirmed that the driver suffered a leg injury.

The casualties were rushed to hospital for treatment

Officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service have initiated investigations into the incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh