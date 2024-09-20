Rapper Guru and his vice president have released a statement after they won the University of Ghana SRC presidential race

In the statement, they thanked the students for voting for them, the legal team for helping them appeal their disqualification, among other people

Many people congratulated them and wished them well, while others advised them in the comment section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Rapper Guru, Maradona Adjei Yeboah, and his running mate Jeffrey Adu-Yeboah have issued a powerful statement after winning the University of Ghana SRC presidential race by a landslide.

Guru and his vice president drop a powerful statement after winning UG SRC presidential race. Image Credit: @gurunkz

Source: Instagram

Guru and vice drop statement after winning

The duo known as MaraLit dropped a statement on September 20, 2024, thanking students of the University of Ghana for believing in them and voting them into power.

In their statement, they noted that they were overwhelmed with joy, humility and gratitude as they became the newly elected SRC president and Vice president.

"This feat would not have been accomplished without the unwavering support, guidance and trust you have placed in us. Our foremost gratitude goes to Dear Onyame for guiding us throughout this process."

They highlighted that the path to victory was not smooth sailing. They had to bounce back stronger after being disqualified and had to appeal. They thanked their legal team, Gideon Agyapong (Lead Counsel), Murdock Yeboah (Co-Counsel), and Emmanuel Hanson (Co-Counsel), for being their backbone in helping them win the appeal.

They thanked their campaign team, Team MaraLit, for their unwavering support, noting that their unwavering belief in them fueled their determination to persevere.

Guru and Jeffrey expressed their profound gratitude to the University of Ghana's management for their commitment to justice, fairness, and due process.

In the same statement, they noted that the management's willingness to revisit their disqualification and rectify the injustice demonstrated leadership and integrity.

The full statement is below.

Reactions to Guru and Jeffrey's statement

Many people congratulated him, while others advised him in the comment section of the social media post.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians:

@IiNasiru said:

"Don't let them regret voting for you 🙏"

@christowin_ said:

"seeing this post reminds me of just one thing stonebwoy's campaign mantra for you "wop3 a wonp3 o src"😂 serve well Sir, you'll make a difference, i'm hopeful that a new dawn is here."

@LarteyMic640 said:

"Make a positive impact."

iamedemgh said:

"Congratulations"

kurlsongx said:

"Congratulations 🙌"

The 2024 UG SRC presidential results.

Captain Planet congratulates Guru

YEN.com.gh reported that musician Captain Planet congratulated fellow musician Guru after he won the SRC presidential elections on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

Guru and his running mate won by a landslide, and Captain Planet took to his X page to congratulate him.

Many Ghanaians congratulated them after the university announced the winner of the 2024 SRC presidential polls.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh