A community health nurse in the Afram Plains South delivered a pregnant woman’s baby in a tricycle

The principal community health nurse at Bonkro in the district said they didn’t even have water

Following the delivery, both mother and newborn were promptly transferred to Maame Krobo clinic

A community health nurse in the Afram Plains South delivered a pregnant woman’s baby in a tricycle because of a lack of beds.

Yunbow Michael Jordan, a principal community health nurse at Bonkro in the district, said they didn’t even have water and delivery beds.

The baby was delivered after the mother went into early labour. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The patient, Justina Kwame, 32, arrived at the facility on December 29, 2023, intending to deliver her child, but the lack of a delivery bed prompted him to transport her to the Maame Krobo clinic.

However, the labour began unexpectedly early, leading to the early delivery in the truck.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Following the delivery, both mother and newborn were promptly transferred to Maame Krobo clinic for further medical attention.

To address this pressing concern, the Eastern Regional Health Directorate of Ghana Health Service in 2022 launched the “Zero Tolerance for Maternal Deaths” initiative under the theme “Stop Preventable Maternal Deaths and Disability.”

Dr Ofosu emphasised that many maternal deaths are preventable, pointing to issues like blood shortages in health facilities and delays in transporting and referring pregnant women due to poor road networks and inadequate ambulances.

Law student dies in Cape Coast health facility after alleged negligence

In a separate story, a 19-year-old second-year law student at the University of Ghana died in Cape Coast after suspected medical negligence.

The student's mother said she had taken her asthmatic son to the Ewim Polyclinic to be treated for an asthma attack.

She alleged that the medical staff administered an injection instead of the expected nebuliser treatment.

VRA Hospital sued for GH¢12 million for alleged medical negligence

A 29-year-old pharmacist has filed a legal case against the Volta River Authority Hospital, seeking GH¢12 million in damages for allegedly being administered the wrong medicine.

The incorrect drug administration resulted in significant harm to the pharmacist's mental and physical health, causing her to be incapacitated.

While the mainstream report focused on medical error, a conflicting narrative on social media suggested that the pharmacist rejected the prescribed medicine due to its cost.

Couple sues St. John's Hospital & Fertility Centre for GH¢5 million

The St. John's Hospital & Fertility Centre has been sued for GH¢5 million over alleged negligence.

A grieving couple is demanding the money as compensation after they lost their baby at the hospital.

They said the negligence caused their baby to be diagnosed with severe asphyxia and subsequently led to its death.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh