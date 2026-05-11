Chef Abbys continues to make strides in her quest as a Ghanaian food content creator

In a video, she announced online that she was travelling to the UK to embark on a food tour

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video congratulated the food content creator on her journey

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Ghanaian chef Abena Amoakoa Sintim-Aboagye, popularly called Chef Abbys, has warmed hearts online with her latest announcement.

This comes after she posted a video on TikTok on Monday, May 11, announcing that she had travelled to the UK to embark on a food tour.

Chef Abbys, a Ghanaian food content creator, travelled to the UK to embark on a food tour. Photo credit: @chefabbys/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Celebrating her new milestone, Chef Abbys posted a video on her TikTok page, which documented her journey from Ghana to the UK.

“Food content creation changed my life because look at me today travelling business class to London for my UK food tour.”

The video showed the moment she arrived at the Airport and boarded her flight.

Chef Abbys, who travelled on a business class ticket, was filled with joy as she enjoyed the comfort, premium meals, and top-tier flight service that come with the travel experience.

On arrival, she spoke about the cold weather and expressed delight to be in the UK, saying she could not wait to get started.

“Why is London so cold, you guys? I was literally freezing, and they kept telling me this is not even cold. Anyways, I can’t wait to explore.”

Chef Abbys, a Ghanaian food content creator, gets an appointment at Diaspora Affairs Photo credit: @chefabbys/TikTok

Source: Instagram

Chef Abbys’ strides as a food content creator

In 2025, she achieved a remarkable milestone after being named among the top 100 creators of the year. The culinary expert broke the news on her Instagram page.

Chef Abbys also had the opportunity to prepare Ghanaian meals for Belgian professional footballer Jeremy Doku during his visit to Ghana.

As part of his visit, renowned food blogger Chef Abbys cooked for Doku and his family.

The meals she prepared included samosas and well-prepared waakye served in an earthenware bowl.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Chef Abbys congratulated on UK food tour

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video praised her achievements in food content creation.

Yaw Dwarkwaa wrote:

“2025 was a good year for you, and I know 2026 will just get better. Congratulations, hopefully you will be appointed as the chef for the Black Stars during the 2026 World Cup tournament.”

Caps Arena stated:

“Congratulations to you, best chef.”

Juliana Stone opined:

“We can’t wait to see all that’s in store.”

Chef Abbys gets verified on TikTok

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian content creator Abena Amoakoa Sintim-Aboagye, aka Chef Abbys, has been verified on TikTok.

In a post on June 24, the viral chef announced her milestone on the platform.

In celebrating her achievement, she expressed delight at gaining recognition from the social media platform.

This comes after she met TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at the Cannes Lions Festival in Paris, France, becoming the first and only Ghanaian on his following list.

Source: YEN.com.gh