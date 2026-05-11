Renowned man of God Apostle Raphael Grant has released a prophecy on Prophet Bernard ElBernard, causing a stir online

The prophecy came after an earlier prediction by Apostle Dr Emmanuel Eyim-Danquah, where he shared an uplifting message

The new prophecy has caught the attention of fans, with many claiming it confirms Apostle Emmanuel’s spiritual insight

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Prophet Bernard ElBernard of SpiritLife Revival Ministry has received a life-changing prophecy, sparking a stir.

Apostle Raphael Grant drops a prophetic declaration on Prophet ElBernard. Image credit: Prophet Bernard ElBernard

Source: Instagram

In April 2026, excitement erupted among Prophet Bernard ElBernard's fans after he received a good-news prophecy from Apostle Dr Emmanuel Eyim-Danquah.

In a video shared on social media, the renowned pastor Apostle Dr Emmanuel Eyim-Danquah laid his hands on and made a prophetic declaration on Prophet ElBernard, who knelt in front of him to receive the message.

The man of God shared a vision about a strong upliftment that may come his way soon.

“I see what looks like a ‘golden buddy’ and you are walking in this ‘golden buddy’. And God said to me you are going to walk in high places. It is symbolic of honour. You will be honoured by kings, presidents and people that matter in this world,” he said.

“Your name shall go all over the world. And a golden shoe is also significant of the wealth God will give to you. You will build a city of the prophetic. God will put the burden on five millionaires to assist you,” he added.

The prophecy has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing mixed reactions.

The TikTok video of Prophet ElBernard receiving the prophecy is below:

Apostle Raphael Grant drops prophecy on ElBernard

Barely one month after Apostle Dr Emmanuel Eyim-Danquah’s prediction, another prominent man of God, Apostle Raphael Grant, has released another uplifting prophecy on Prophet Bernard ElBernard.

In a video that saw the founder of SpiritLife Revival Ministry on his knees while he received the spiritual message, the Apostle shared a vision about an uplifting prophecy.

“While he was ministering, I saw the globe open, and I saw him moving from one continent to the other ministering. I have seen him in Africa, North America and Europe, but I have not seen him in Asia…” he said.

“...the holy spirit made me know he is being him in his season so that he may go global, but because of the mantle, there is a conspiracy in the dark world to stop it from materialising…” he added.

The TikTok video of Apostle Raphael Grant is below:

Reactions to Prophet ElBernard's upliftment prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the good news prophecy was released on Prophet Bernard ElBernard.

Abigail wrote:

“Amen, it shall come to pass.”

Joe wrote:

‘Oh Lord, please let the oil upon your servant Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson never run dry.”

Sandy wrote:

"This sounds like a confirmation, because I heard the global thing sometime back."

Original Efya_Adepa wrote:

“Senior Prophet, it’s your time, sir. God will never leave you nor forsake you after that great announcement. All eyes will see you and give you glory. Ghanaians will be proud, so shall the people of Tadi be. Be blessed, sir.”

Kenneth wrote:

“It is settled in Jesus' name.”

Prophet Bernard ElBernard publicly speaks after his prophecy about the NPP's 2026 presidential primaries failed to come to pass. Image credit: Kennedy Agyapong, Prophet Bernard ElBernard

Source: Facebook

ElBernard speaks after Kennedy Agyapong's failed prophecy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Bernard ElBernard publicly spoke after his prophecy about the NPP's 2026 presidential primaries failed to come to pass.

On social media, the prophet took accountability for the failure of his prophecies and shared his new plans for the future after Kennedy Agyapong's defeat.

Prophet Bernard ElBernard’s remarks following his inaccurate prophecy triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians online.

Source: YEN.com.gh