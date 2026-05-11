The family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka officially announced his final funeral rites at a press conference on Monday, May 11, 2026

Family spokesperson Nana Kwabena Karikari said the burial was scheduled for June 25, 2026, warning against any 'unofficial communications'

Kwadwo Safo Jnr, who was reportedly at odds with the family after his father's death, appeared during the announcement and reacted online

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Kwadwo Safo Jnr, son of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo and popularly known as Safo Akofena, has reacted to the announcement of his father’s burial.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr reacts after the Kantanka family announced the final funeral rites for his father, Apostle Safo. Image credit: @konnectedminds, KristoAsafoMission/Facebook

Source: Instagram

In a press conference held on Monday, May 11, 2026, the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka officially announced arrangements for his final funeral rites.

Family spokesperson Nana Kwabena Karikari said that the final funeral rites for the late founder of the Kantanka brand will take place on June 25, 2026.

He also issued a warning that the public should disregard all unofficial communications, noting that all activities connected to the funeral, including communications, traditional processes, and cultural arrangements, will be handled exclusively by the Aduana Kotoko Royal Family, headed by Abusuapanyin Nyantakyi Adomako.

Below is a TikTok video of the announcement of Apostle Kwadwo Safo's final funeral rites.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr reacts to funeral announcement

In the immediate aftermath of the announcement of his father’s funeral, Kwadwo Safo Jnr took to social media to react.

A rift had seemingly broken out between the heir apparent to the Kantanka empire and his family after Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s death.

The family released a statement warning the public against dealing with him, claiming he was not a representative of the family.

However, Kwadwo Safo Jnr appeared to have put the rift behind him as he appeared at the announcement of his father’s funeral rites.

In a post shared to TikTok, he also shared the family statement with an uplifting reaction.

“Kantanka lives,” Kwadwo Safo Jnr said.

The TikTok post is below.

Kantanka family rift erupts

After Apostle Kwadwo Safo's death, Kwadwo Safo Jnr and his sister, former Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, were widely reported to be his heir-apparents.

Drama erupted in October, about a month after Apostle Safo's death, when the family released a statement warning the public against dealing with Kwadwo Safo Jnr.

The statement, signed by the family’s spokesperson, advised that all issues about the funeral of the apostle should be forwarded to the family’s representatives and approved committees.

It warned that anyone who transacts business with Kwadwo Safo Jnr does so at their own risk.

“The family of the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo wishes to inform the general public that no individual, including Mr Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has been authorised to act on behalf of the family in any transactions related to the businesses of the late Apostle or in connection with the organisation of his funeral. The public is advised to desist from dealing with him on such matters,” the October 6 statement read in part.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr makes a rare public appearance at his father's 40-day memorial service on October 20, 2025. Image credit: @safo.akofena, deprincegh, @sarahadwoasafo/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Kwadwo Safo Jnr makes rare appearance

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwadwo Safo Jnr made a rare appearance at his father's 40-day observance.

The late Apostle's son had rarely appeared in public amid the rumoured rift with his sister but attended the event held in honour of their late father.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh