Court Stops All White-All Black Attire Party In Adenta On 2024 New Year's Day

An Adentan Circuit Court has squashed an “All-white or All Black attire party” on January 1, 2024.

The police had gone to court to restrain three persons from holding the party to avert clashes.

The court said the decision was in the interest of peace and order.

It also ordered that operators of any event centre connected to the planned party must cooperate with the police.

The Police said on December 19, 2023, they received intelligence that two factions namely Francis Ayenu on one side and Dennis Tawiah together with Michael Ayenu, were planning to organise an event dubbed: “All Black Attire wear or All White attire” on December 28, 2023, and January 1, 2024.

Francis Ayenu and his group were reportedly planning to organise the same event at the same venue on January 1, 2024.

The were planning to use land guards to disrupt the event of Dennis Tawiah and Michael Ayenu.

