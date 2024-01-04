A group has attacked the Gomoa Polyclinic following the death of a relative at the facility

The group from Gomoa Dominase and Potsin besieged the facility and demanded the body of their deceased relative

A doctor at the facility said police have made some arrests and are investigating the incident

Some staff of the Gomoa Polyclinic were attacked by unknown individuals believed to have come from Gomoa Dominase and Potsin.

The incident happened early on Thursday morning in response to the death of a relative at the facility.

Police made arrests after the incident. Source: Getty Images

The group stormed the facility and demanded the body of their deceased

The group besieged the facility and demanded the body of their deceased relative.

Upon being turned down by the nurses on duty for failing to follow due process, the group started attacking the medical officers on duty and vandalising properties.

A doctor at the facility told Citi News that police have made some arrests and are investigating the incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh