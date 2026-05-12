Ghana Water Limited defends its move into the sachet and bottled water business amid criticism

Its Managing Director clarified that the initiative operates through a subsidiary, not distracting from core responsibilities

Comparisons made to the Volta River Authority's successful subsidiary operations, enhancing rather than hindering objectives

Ghana Water Limited has defended its decision to venture into the sachet and bottled water business.

The state water distributor has dismissed claims that the move will be a distraction from its core mandate.

Ghana Water To Enter Sachet And Bottled Water Business, Defends Move

Source: Getty Images

Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited, Adam Mutawakilu, said criticisms surrounding the initiative are based on misunderstandings about the structure and operations of the company.

According to him, the sachet and bottled water business is being undertaken through a subsidiary and does not interfere with the primary responsibilities of Ghana Water Limited.

Mutawakilu explained that subsidiaries often operate independently while supporting the broader objectives of a parent institution, adding that such arrangements are common among major state-owned enterprises.

He cited Volta River Authority as an example, noting that the authority operates subsidiaries involved in power distribution and revenue collection without compromising its core mandate.

Other state institution producing sachet water

The Ghana Prisons Service also established a water manufacturing hub to produce sachet and bottled water in selected prisons in the country.

The initiative is meant to harness the skills of inmates and also help in the reformation process.

In a video on X, Ashanti Regional Prisons Commander, Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) James B. Mwinyelle, took the Tourism Minister, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, round to show her some of the produced water.

According to the Regional Prisons Commander, a similar water production is being done by inmates at the James Camp Prison in Accra.

Ghana Prisons begins manufacturing FDA-approved sachet and bottled water at selected prisons. Credit: @officialghanaprisons/@cdrafrica/X

Source: UGC

The water produced by the inmates of the Kumasi Central Prison is known as Adum Natural Mineral Water, whereas that of the James Camp is called Campers Mineral Water.

According to DDP James B. Mwinyelle, the Prisons Service has obtained accreditation and approval from the FDA for the mass production of drinking water.

Water connected illegally at Voltic Cool Pac

In February, the Tema Regional Office of Ghana Water Limited uncovered an illegal water connection at a Voltic Cool water production facility.

This discovery at Klagon on February 18, 2026, was part of efforts to reduce non-revenue water losses.

GNA reported that the factory had illegally tapped into a main transmission pipeline located adjacent to the facility.

UTV showed on X that the illegal connection was disguised, with a vent planted on the line to create the impression that it was a waste pipe.

Man jailed six months for illegal connection

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Tamale District Court 1 had sentenced a man to a six-month prison term with hard labour without the option of a fine over an illegal power connection.

Despite receiving a utility connection notice, the suspect failed to report for some questioning at the Northern Electricity Distribution Company and was subsequently arrested and formally charged.

Source: YEN.com.gh