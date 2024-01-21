Former President John Mahama has expressed concern with recent deaths at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Mahama urged the Ghana Armed Forces to work with the police to provide safety and security in the Bawku

Three men were killed by army personnel after renewed violence in the Upper East municipality

Former President John Mahama has said he is saddened by the news of the fatalities amid tensions in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

After soldiers killed three men in the troubled down, Mahama called on the military to ensure a more cohesive relationship with the community.

John Mahama (L). Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"I urge the military personnel to remember their duty to protect the people and uphold the peace," he said in a statement.

Mahama also urged the army to work with the police to provide safety and security in the Bawku.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Ghana Armed Forces has denied claims that the three men it killed were innocent.

The army said the three men killed were done so in self-defence during the January 19, 2024 incident.

Before this, on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, unidentified gunmen attacked and killed two persons in the township.

The assailants opened fire at tricycle operators near the Bawku Community Centre.

The long-standing Bawku conflict has deep roots in the chieftaincy dispute between the Kusasis and Mamprusi.

In May 2023, an immigration officer was killed on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the town by unidentified assailants, prompting a massive deployment of soldiers to the town.

More recently, the Electoral Commission (EC) officers had to suspend the limited voter registration exercise in Bawku, Upper East Region, to protect its personnel and equipment amid tensions in the area.

Upper East Regional Minister fears Jihadists may have infiltrated Bawku

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Upper East region minister raised red flags over the activities of suspected jihadist movements in Bawku.

Stephen Yakubu said the Jihadist activities are believed to be accounting for the recurring conflict, which has intensified in the last few months.

Bawku has for several decades witnessed a conflict which has claimed several lives and displaced hundreds of residents.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh