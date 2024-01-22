Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said he has covered the rent advance for 167 teachers after the Akosombo dam spillage

The MP said he disbursed the cash to the Ghana Education Service in the district to cover the rent

Ablakwa wants to entice affected teachers to return to the community to aid in education after the flooding

Ablakwa said he disbursed about GH¢150,000 to the Ghana Education Service in the district to cover the rent.

The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (L). Source: Facebook/Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

The MP told Citi News this was to entice affected teachers to return to the community.

“These are some of the innovations we’re embarking on to ensure our people are not left behind,” he said.

Education in the North Tongu district has been disrupted following the flooding.

Ablakwa has been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts and supported kids with essential items to aid their education.

“We’ve granted full scholarships to 50 student victims across various tertiary institutions,” he said.

Heavy rains and the opening of spill gates of the Akosombo Dam last September caused heavy flooding in nearby communities that displaced hundreds of residents in the Volta Region.

Many households have been living in makeshift shelters since September.

About 300 displaced persons in Mepe were recently relocated to a new settlement, and Ablakwa also offered to cover the utility bills.

The displaced persons in Mepe were among the first to get a new settlement after the flooding from the Akosombo dam spillage.

Volta River Authority claims GH¢9M spent so far on relief

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the VRA has quoted GH¢9 million as what has been spent so far on relief efforts for the Akosombo Dam spillage disaster victims.

At a press conference on Monday, October 23, 2023, a top official of the VRA said initial estimates showed that some 36,000 people have been affected by the situation.

The VRA disclosed that Zoomlion had been contracted to provide sanitary services in the affected areas.

