Jay Bahd has indicated that he does not identify as a Christian but maintains a strong belief in God and Jesus Christ

In an interview, he emphasised a personal relationship with God, independent of church attendance or tithes

The rapper noted that his faith profoundly influences his music, claiming divine guidance during his creative process

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Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd has stated that he does not identify as a Christian or attend church, but still maintains a strong belief in God and Jesus Christ.

Jay Bahd: I'm Not a Christian, But My Music is Guided by Faith in God

Source: Instagram

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the artiste said his relationship with God is personal and not dependent on religious structures.

“I’m not a Christian and I do not go to church, but I believe in God and Jesus Christ,” he stated.

Jay Bahd explained that he prays daily and believes his body is the temple of God, stressing that he does not need to be in a church building or pay tithes to connect spiritually.

He added that his faith plays a key role in his music, noting that he believes God speaks through him during his creative process.

“I know my body is God’s temple, and He speaks through my music,” he said.

He further explained that he seeks divine direction before recording and aligns his work with what he believes is God’s message.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh