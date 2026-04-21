A tragic crash at Gomoa Ankamu in the Central Region claimed one life in a fiery collision involving two vehicles

Firefighters swiftly responded to rescue a trapped victim and transport him for medical care

Investigation indicated that some high-speed antics went wrong because of the road antics of the truck driver

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ghana National Fire Service has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident at Gomoa Ankamu near Apam Junction in the Central Region, which left one person dead.

The Apam Fire Station received a distress call at about 6:40 p.m. on April 18 reporting a collision involving a car and a truck.

Man tragically dies in deadly crash at Apam Junction after dangerous overtaking by truck

Source: Facebook

The fire service in a statement said firefighters were quickly dispatched to the scene, where they found one occupant trapped inside the car, a Kia Picanto.

The victim was removed from the wrecked vehicle and handed over to the Ghana National Ambulance Service for emergency care at Saint Luke Hospital.

However, the victim was later pronounced dead on arrival.

Preliminary findings from the fire service indicated that the truck, which was en route to Winneba, attempted to overtake another vehicle at high speed but lost control and collided head-on with the Kia Picanto travelling towards Cape Coast.

The fire service shared photos of the crash site on Facebook.

Source: YEN.com.gh