ECG Gives New Schedule For Maintenance Dumsor On April 20, Parts of Weija to Face Power Cuts
- Power cuts have been scheduled for April 20 as the Electricity Company of Ghana tackles faulty transformer and conductor issues
- Regions affected include Greater Accra and parts of the Western Region, with outages lasting up to eight hours
- Emergency maintenance aims to enhance service reliability and prevent future power woes in rapidly growing areas
Parts of the Western Region and the Greater Accra Region will face power cuts on April 20 as the Electricity Company of Ghana continues to deal with disruptions from a faulty transformer and a fallen conductor.
Graphic Online reported that the disruptions left several communities in the Tema and Ashanti West Regions without power on April 19.
According to advisories issued by the power distributor, the coordinated works are aimed at enhancing service reliability and addressing urgent network issues.
The outages will commence at varying times across affected areas, with durations depending on the scope of works to be carried out at each location.
In the Western Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting:
- Agona township
- GREL
- Ewusiejoe
- Bokoro
- Hotopo
- Butre
In the Accra West Region, an emergency maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:
- McCarthy Hill
- Weija Junction
- Pambros
- White Cross
- Sampa Valley
The eight-hour outage is aimed at addressing urgent network issues to prevent further deterioration of service quality in this rapidly developing corridor.
Mahama speaks on dumsor concerns
Amid the consistent power cuts, President John Mahama downplayed concerns that there was a power crisis.
Mahama assured of more stable power supply across the country as the government intensifies efforts to improve electricity delivery.
His recent remarks came during a visit to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
This was part of his “Resetting Ghana” tour, where he inspected transformers being deployed under a nationwide upgrade programme.
Citi News reported that Mahama also said 2,500 transformers were procured and are currently being installed in the first phase of an intervention aimed at stabilising power supply.
The intervention will see the replacement of old and faulty transformers to improve the quality and reliability of electricity delivery, adding that the programme will continue in phases over time.
Addressing concerns over recent power interruptions, he said the outages are linked to ongoing technical works to strengthen the system and do not indicate a return to prolonged power challenges.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.