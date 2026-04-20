Power cuts have been scheduled for April 20 as the Electricity Company of Ghana tackles faulty transformer and conductor issues

Regions affected include Greater Accra and parts of the Western Region, with outages lasting up to eight hours

Emergency maintenance aims to enhance service reliability and prevent future power woes in rapidly growing areas

Parts of the Western Region and the Greater Accra Region will face power cuts on April 20 as the Electricity Company of Ghana continues to deal with disruptions from a faulty transformer and a fallen conductor.

Graphic Online reported that the disruptions left several communities in the Tema and Ashanti West Regions without power on April 19.

Parts of the Western Region and the Greater Accra Region will face power cuts on April 20. Credit: Electricty Company of Ghana

Source: Facebook

According to advisories issued by the power distributor, the coordinated works are aimed at enhancing service reliability and addressing urgent network issues.

The outages will commence at varying times across affected areas, with durations depending on the scope of works to be carried out at each location.

In the Western Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting:

Agona township

GREL

Ewusiejoe

Bokoro

Hotopo

Butre

In the Accra West Region, an emergency maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:

McCarthy Hill

Weija Junction

Pambros

White Cross

Sampa Valley

The eight-hour outage is aimed at addressing urgent network issues to prevent further deterioration of service quality in this rapidly developing corridor.

Mahama speaks on dumsor concerns

Amid the consistent power cuts, President John Mahama downplayed concerns that there was a power crisis.

Mahama assured of more stable power supply across the country as the government intensifies efforts to improve electricity delivery.

His recent remarks came during a visit to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

This was part of his “Resetting Ghana” tour, where he inspected transformers being deployed under a nationwide upgrade programme.

Citi News reported that Mahama also said 2,500 transformers were procured and are currently being installed in the first phase of an intervention aimed at stabilising power supply.

The intervention will see the replacement of old and faulty transformers to improve the quality and reliability of electricity delivery, adding that the programme will continue in phases over time.

President John Mahama says the government is working to ensure a more stable power supply across the country. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Addressing concerns over recent power interruptions, he said the outages are linked to ongoing technical works to strengthen the system and do not indicate a return to prolonged power challenges.

Source: YEN.com.gh