Apostle Kennedy Afreh has urged the leadership of the NDC to appreciate prophets and pastors who publicly supported the party during its time in opposition

According to him, these religious figures took a significant personal risk by publicly declaring political positions in a highly polarised political environment

His comments have sparked renewed debate on the intersection of religion and politics in Ghana, particularly the influence of prophets during election periods

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Founder of Glorious Wave Church International, Apostle Kennedy Afreh, has called on the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to acknowledge and appreciate prophets and pastors who openly supported the party while it was in opposition.

According to him, it would be unfair for the party to overlook individuals who, in his view, risked their reputations and publicly campaigned for the NDC during a politically sensitive period.

Apostle Kennedy Afreh has called on NDC leadership to recognise prophets who supported the party. Photo credit: TetebremuKennedy/TikTok

Source: Facebook

He argued that several men of God invested their time, influence and what he described as “spiritual support” to help the party secure political power, and therefore deserve recognition.

Apostle Afreh specifically mentioned prophets such as Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, widely referred to as the Nation’s Prophet or Prophet Opambour, Nigel Gaisie, and Emmanuel Badu Kobi as some of those who openly endorsed the party.

He stated that these figures put their public image on the line in a highly polarised political environment, encouraging Ghanaians to support the NDC at a time when the party was seeking to regain power.

The preacher further urged the party’s leadership and its flagbearer, John Mahama, to take deliberate steps to show appreciation to such individuals, rather than leaving them feeling neglected.

He maintained that recognising their contributions would not only be appropriate but would also reinforce relationships between political actors and influential religious figures.

Debate over role of prophets in politics

Apostle Afreh’s comments have since sparked debate on social media, with many questioning the role of prophets in Ghana’s electoral process and the extent to which religious endorsements influence public opinion and voting behaviour.

Members of the NDC gather at a political event as discussions continue over the role of religious leaders in Ghana’s electoral process. Photo credit: NDCFanspage/Facebook

Source: Facebook

While some have supported his call for appreciation, others argue that political success should not be attributed to spiritual interventions or endorsements from religious leaders.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Nigel Gaisie discusses sacrifices made for NDC

Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has caused a stir after he expressed his disappointment in the NDC.

According to him, the political party came into power in 2025 due to certain things he did for the party.

He detailed how he had to travel across the country without resources from the party to ensure they secured victory.

According to Nigel Gaisie, he is not going to lament much about his displeasure with the NDC, but then he will wait to see if the party will do the needful.

“If the NDC is in power today, it is because of certain things I did. I travelled out of Ghana with my own resources. I went to all 16 regions back to back for the last eight and a half years.

So this year I am not talking much. I am just going to watch, but may they not forget this altar. And the bible says we should give honour to whom honour is due,” he said.

“I nearly died with my son. The last plane we boarded, we were in there with a big man. I even travelled to Israel with my son to do deep things, and today the NDC has become attractive. I know the thing I did,” he added.

Nigel Gaisie reacts to Tema plane crash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie reacted to concerns about why certain incidents still occur despite his visions.

In response on Facebook, Prophet Gaisie explained that although spiritual interventions can help avert such incidents, his public pronouncements often attract harsh criticism and backlash on social media.

He said that due to this, he now focuses on praying with his congregation for their protection, leaving the rest to divine providence.

Source: YEN.com.gh