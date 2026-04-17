Prices of Abossey Okai “Macho” mini trucks had ranged from around GH₵39,000 to over GH₵90,000, depending on condition

Mid-range options had become the most preferred choice for buyers seeking reliability without overspending

Traders had continued to rely on the mini trucks due to their fuel efficiency and ability to handle daily business tasks

The small but powerful mini trucks popularly known as Abossey Okai “Macho” have quietly remained one of the most relied-on business vehicles across Ghana.

Current prices of Abossey Okai Macho mini trucks in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik & ProTrack GPS Ghana

Source: UGC

From spare parts dealers to market women and artisans, these compact pickups continue to dominate daily transport work, especially within Accra.

A recent check across the Abossey Okai market shows that prices of these mini trucks have been shifting, with condition and usage playing a major role.

Prices of Abossey Okai Macho highlighted

Older models, particularly those that have been heavily used for loading and transport, are now going for around GH₵39,000 to GH₵50,000.

These are often the most affordable options, but buyers usually approach with caution due to possible wear and tear.

Mid-range options, which appear cleaner and more stable, are currently selling between GH₵55,000 and GH₵80,000.

These are the types most buyers are targeting, as they offer a balance between price and reliability. Many traders say this range gives them peace of mind for daily work without constant repairs.

For those looking for newer or less-used versions, prices can climb higher.

Some well-maintained or freshly imported mini trucks are being sold for GH₵80,000 to GH₵90,000 and above, depending on engine condition and body quality.

These are often snapped up quickly, especially by business owners who depend heavily on transport.

Despite the price changes, demand has not slowed down. The “Macho” trucks remain a top choice because they are fuel-efficient, easy to maintain, and strong enough to handle heavy loads within tight city spaces.

However, buyers are still being urged to stay alert. Many of these vehicles have gone through years of intense use, and some may come with hidden mechanical issues.

Bringing along a trusted mechanic has now become almost a must before sealing any deal.

In a market where business owners are constantly looking for affordable transport solutions, the Abossey Okai Macho continues to prove its worth. Small in size but big on impact, it remains one of Ghana’s true workhorses.

Genesis of the name Abossey Okai Macho

The name “Abossey Okai Macho” didn’t come from any official car brand. It grew from street culture inside Abossey Okai, Ghana’s biggest spare parts and auto hub.

Traders and mechanics began using Kia K Series trucks and similar mini pickups for heavy daily work, carrying engines, gearboxes, and bulk goods.

Despite their small size, these trucks handled tough loads without breaking down easily.

Because of that strength, people started calling them “Macho”, a local slang for something strong, tough, and reliable.

Over time, the nickname stuck, and today, any small, hardworking mini truck used for business around Abossey Okai is simply called a “Macho.”

YEN.com.gh analyses prices of the Kia Morning across years of manufacture, as well as influencing factors driving costs in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik, Topp Autos Garage

Source: TikTok

Prices of Kia Morning in Ghana 2026

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the prices of the Kia Morning in Ghana range from around GH₵30,000 for older models and climb beyond GH₵150,000 for newer foreign used units with better features.

The compact car continues to gain attention among city drivers due to its fuel efficiency, low maintenance cost and ability to navigate traffic easily in busy areas like Accra.

Market checks showed that factors such as year of manufacture, condition, mileage and added features played a major role in determining the Kia Morning sale price.

Source: YEN.com.gh