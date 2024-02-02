The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, is facing a curse from the Antoa Nyamaa shrine

Caretakers at the Antoa Nyamaa shrine have directed the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, to return to Manhyia because of a purported curse.

The caretakers said Wontumi needed to resolve issues before the said curse was lifted correctly.

They said the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah, was also in a similar situation and needed to return to Manhyia to avoid the same purported curse.

The caretakers were unsatisfied with Wontumi’s accounts before the Kumasi Traditional Council and did not perform rites to overturn the curse.

According to the Daily Guide, these concerns were raised when Wontumi and the Kokosohene visited the shrine on Thursday, February 1.

Wontumi had purportedly cursed the Kokosohene using the Antoa Nyamaa, asking the river deity to strike the chief and his family dead for wrongfully accusing him of insulting Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Asante chiefs instructed Wontumi and the Kokosohene to visit Antoa on Thursday to perform the needed rituals to overturn the cause, but this was not made to be.

The Kumasi Traditional Council cleared the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP of insulting the Asantehene after Wontumi honoured the summons.

The politician was accompanied by a delegation of NPP executives and figures in the Ashanti Region as he pleaded his case after an earlier denial.

