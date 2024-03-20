Bonsukrom are refuting the claim by the Ghana Armed Forces that their helicopter made an emergency landing in their community

Eyewitnesses say the helicopter crashed and lost body parts in the bush it landed in

They clarified that the viral video of a helicopter landing was a rescue vehicle sent to assess the situation

Some residents of the Bonsukrom community in the Ahanta West Municipality are refuting the claim by the Ghana Armed Forces that their helicopter made an emergency landing in their community.

According to eyewitnesses, what happened yesterday, March 19, couldn’t be called an emergency landing.

The residents say the GAF claim is unfounded

One eye-witness speaking to the media said the military helicopter with registration number GHF 696 was seen flying with its nose down.

Concerned residents had chased after the helicopter to find out what was happening when it crashed into the bushes close to Bonsukrom, losing some of its body parts.

He said he and the other residents on-site quickly rushed towards the helicopter to help passengers amid the threat of an explosion.

According to him, the townsfolk had managed to rescue nine passengers when the police and some military personnel came and drove them away from the site.

The Ghana Fire Service followed shortly and drenched the crashed helicopter with water, hoping to douse any possible flames.

The eyewitness further stated that the viral video of a helicopter landing is not actually the plane that crashed.

He said it was a rescue vehicle that had come to assess the situation.

GAF says the helicopter made an emergency landing

In a press release shortly after the incident, the Ghana Armed Forces said the aircraft had made an emergency landing in Bonsukrom.

The release, signed by Brigadier General Aggrey-Quarshie, the Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, failed to give a reason for the landing but stated that investigations are still ongoing.

However, he revealed that the passengers onboard the helicopter were staff of the Ghana National Gas company and aircrew conducting routine offshore powerline inspection of the Atuabo Gas Plant.

All 21 passengers were not harmed during the incident.

They have been transported to the hospital though for a routine medical checkup.

Herbert Wigwe dies in a helicopter crash

In a separate story, Herbert Wigwe, Chief Executive Officer of Access Holding Plc, and his wife and son were not as lucky.

The renowned Nigerian banker and entrepreneur died in a helicopter crash while travelling with his family on February 9, 2024.

In a YEN.com.gh report, Wigwe was returning from watching the Super Bowl when the helicopter he was in with his family crashed at Nipton in California, around 10:00 pm local time.

Wigwe was 57 at the time of his death.

