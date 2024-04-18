NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon John Dumelo has denounced the practice where landlords take one year or two years' worth of rent in advance

According to him, those practices are illegal and place undue pressure on young Ghanaians who are renting for the first time

He says if elected, he will make sure that parliament enforces the rent laws to end the practice

He is particularly passionate about enforcing the rent law’s stipulation of a maximum of 6 months' rent advance, which landlords across the country have blatantly flouted.

He says it is unconscionable to charge one or two years’ worth of rent in advance, considering the high cost of rent, particularly in Ghana’s urban centres, and the economic hardships many Ghanaians face.

In an interview on GTV, he expressed deep concern for young graduates who are being charged huge amounts even when they have yet to secure proper jobs.

He called for an end to the practice.

“But everybody is charging 2 years, 3 years, your national service personnel, your allowance is a little over 700 cedis, and then you want to rent in Bawaleshie, you want to rent in Spintex, you want to rent in Kasoa or anywhere and then the landlord says its 600 cedis for a chamber and hall and you have to pay 2 years.

“Now 600 for 2 years that’s 7,200 times 2 that is 14,400, where are you going to get 14,400 as somebody who just graduated and pay two years rent advance. Where are you going to get the money to pay a year’s rent advance,” he said.

He has called for the full enforcement of the law to allow people to have enough disposable income to spend on other things.

He says if he is elected as the representative for Ayawaso West Wuogon in the upcoming parliamentary elections on December 7, he will ensure that parliament enforces that law.

