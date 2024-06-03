The Ga Mantse has described the actions of the former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, as unpatriotic and disregarding the nation's welfare

This follows the Sanitation Minister's scandal, where huge stashes of cash were found in her bedroom

He said the government should stamp out corruption and protect the public purse to avoid such exploitation of state coffers

The Ga Mantse said the minister's actions were unpatriotic and very parochial. Sources: Myjoyonline, Graphic Online

The house help had stolen $1 million, 300,000 euros, and GH₵350,000, plus other personal items, including handbags valued at $35,000 and $95,000 worth of jewellery.

According to Ga Mantse, the minister's actions are inappropriate for a public official and should not be condoned.

In an interview on Citi FM on June 2, 2024, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II said public officials who misappropriate state funds and stash them away in their houses, foreign banks, etc, are not acting in the country's best interest.

He said such persons who demonstrate such parochial behaviours must not be given a place in leadership positions.

He warned that putting such persons in leadership would lead to further misuse of state resources and the country's impoverishment.

Ga Mantse bemoans corruption in Ghana

The Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Tsuru II also bemoaned the rampant, undisguised corruption in the country.

He said that while the country suffers underinvestment in critical sectors such as agriculture, education, tourism, and industry, politicians and other public officials live ostentatiously at the expense of citizens.

He has urged the government to institute measures to check the rampant corruption and jail defaulting politicians.

He also called on the government to address the challenges affecting Ghanaians and the economy to alleviate citizens' hardships.

OSP and EOCO clash over Cecilia Dapaah's case

YEN.com.gh reported that the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) are at odds over the investigation of alleged corruption by former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

The special prosecutor's office forwarded its docket on the former minister to EOCO for onward action, but EOCO's Executive Director, Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah, said steps were being taken to return the docket.

The special prosecutor's office, however, believes EOCO is showcasing a lack of interest in probing the money laundering charges levelled against the former minister.

